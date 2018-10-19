COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Night of terror at Creamy Acres Farm in NJ

Night of terror at Creamy Acres Farm in NJ. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on October 19, 2018.

The Halloween events are open from now through the first weekend in November.

Creamy Acres Farm has been scaring the lights out of people in South Jersey for more than two decades and drawing quite the crowd.

For 23 years Creamy Acres has tapped into our darkest fears.

Family Farm Owner, Kim Ambruster said, "You just never know, lots of unexpected things could happen."

The night of terror activities, are enough to make you shed a tear in Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

Come see for yourself!
