FYI Philly

Eastern State Penitentiary reopens with Halloween fun, tours of notorious gangsters

The historic abandoned prison-site has attracted ghost hunters from across the globe.
By Bethany Owings
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eastern State Penitentiary's "Night Tours" takes you inside the cells of notorious gangsters

Get in the fall spirit with Eastern State Penitentiary's "Night Tours," a self-guided audio experience with 10-stops along the way, narrated by actor Steve Buscemi.

Eastern State Penitentiary, the historic abandoned prison-site in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood, has attracted ghost hunters from across the globe because of suspected paranormal activity.

You'll have access to fortress yards and cover the maze of hallways that branch into decredpid cellblocks and infamous cells, like Al Capone.

You'll also get a chance to see death-row up close.

Along the way, you will find large-scale projections on the penitentiary's 30-foot walls, as well as award-winning exhibitions that dig deeper into the history of the prison system and the root causes of mass incarceration.

The museum has been closed for five months due to COVID-19 and had to cancel their popular Halloween haunt Terror Behind The Walls, their internationally acclaimed attraction.

Eastern State Penitentairy | Instagram
2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Night Tours open Wednesday-Sunday through Nov. 15
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfairmount (philadelphia)fyi holidayshalloweenfyi phillyfyi events
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Watch FYI Philly's Halloween Special: Things to do while staying socially distant
Pennhurst Asylum is one of the haunted places on Earth
Tinsel does Halloween with COVID-19 haunted-themed bar
Shocktoberfest continues to bring scares despite pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man reportedly armed with knife shot, killed by Philly police
Teen dies after shooting at state park; hunter may be involved
Pastor faces 22 counts of sexual abuse of a child
Did you hear it? Drive-in concert disturbs nearby towns
Agree to disagree? Talking politics in a divided household
Ballot counting is underway in New Jersey
Tuesday is the deadline to request a ballot in Pa.
Show More
NJ aiming for 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate once available
Fewer virus patients aiding Pennsylvania case investigators
Trump scheduled to make 3 stops in Pa. today, one in Hanover
Senate poised to confirm Barrett, Dems powerless to block
AccuWeather: Patchy Fog And Drizzle
More TOP STORIES News