Eastern State Penitentiary reopens with Halloween fun, tours of notorious gangsters

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eastern State Penitentiary's "Night Tours" takes you inside the cells of notorious gangstersGet in the fall spirit with Eastern State Penitentiary's "Night Tours," a self-guided audio experience with 10-stops along the way, narrated by actor Steve Buscemi.Eastern State Penitentiary, the historic abandoned prison-site in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood, has attracted ghost hunters from across the globe because of suspected paranormal activity.You'll have access to fortress yards and cover the maze of hallways that branch into decredpid cellblocks and infamous cells, like Al Capone.You'll also get a chance to see death-row up close.Along the way, you will find large-scale projections on the penitentiary's 30-foot walls, as well as award-winning exhibitions that dig deeper into the history of the prison system and the root causes of mass incarceration.The museum has been closed for five months due to COVID-19 and had to cancel their popular Halloween haunt Terror Behind The Walls, their internationally acclaimed attraction.2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130