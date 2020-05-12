New Jersey Air National Guard to honor health care workers with flyover

The 177th Fighter Wing and 108th Wing are set to fly over the region shortly after 12 p.m.
They will be over central and south Jersey at the following times:
- 12:07 p.m.: New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
- 12:13 p.m.: Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- 12:27 p.m.: U.S. Coast Guard Training Center
- 12:32 p.m.: Atlantic City Convention Center
"Never underestimate the value of a morale boost when in combat. I want to thank the NJ Air Guard for its patriotic gesture and flyover in support of our first responder cohorts as we continue to battle COVID-19," said Brig. Gen. Jemal Beale, Commander of the New Jersey National Guard and Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. "Jersey Strong!"
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pennsylvania students expected to return to school in fall, ed chief says
Voices grow louder in Bucks County asking Gov. Wolf to ease COVID-19 restrictions
Action News Troubleshooters: Know your employee rights before heading back to work
Gov. Murphy: New Jersey expected to have dates for start of reopening process soon
Man arrested for assaulting employee who asked him to wear mask, police say
COVID-19 RESOURCES
Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero