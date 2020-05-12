New Jersey Air National Guard to honor health care workers with flyover

12:07 p.m.: New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

12:13 p.m.: Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

12:27 p.m.: U.S. Coast Guard Training Center

12:32 p.m.: Atlantic City Convention Center

177th Fighter Wing

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Air National Guard will be flying over South Jersey on Tuesday afternoon to honor health care workers.The 177th Fighter Wing and 108th Wing are set to fly over the region shortly after 12 p.m.They will be over central and south Jersey at the following times:"Never underestimate the value of a morale boost when in combat. I want to thank the NJ Air Guard for its patriotic gesture and flyover in support of our first responder cohorts as we continue to battle COVID-19," said Brig. Gen. Jemal Beale, Commander of the New Jersey National Guard and Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. "Jersey Strong!"