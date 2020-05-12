Coronavirus

New Jersey Air National Guard to honor health care workers with flyover

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Air National Guard will be flying over South Jersey on Tuesday afternoon to honor health care workers.

The 177th Fighter Wing and 108th Wing are set to fly over the region shortly after 12 p.m.

They will be over central and south Jersey at the following times:

  • 12:07 p.m.: New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

  • 12:13 p.m.: Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

  • 12:27 p.m.: U.S. Coast Guard Training Center

  • 12:32 p.m.: Atlantic City Convention Center

"Never underestimate the value of a morale boost when in combat. I want to thank the NJ Air Guard for its patriotic gesture and flyover in support of our first responder cohorts as we continue to battle COVID-19," said Brig. Gen. Jemal Beale, Commander of the New Jersey National Guard and Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. "Jersey Strong!"

