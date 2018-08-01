COMMUNITY & EVENTS

N.J. plan to make higher education more accessible and affordable

Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday launched the Community College Innovation Challenge as reported during Action News at 4 on August 1, 2018.

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. (WPVI) --
The state of New Jersey is moving forward with plans to make higher education more accessible and affordable for families.

Governor Phil Murphy launched the Community College Innovation Challenge on Wednesday.

The pilot program would allow eligible students to attend community college free of tuition and fees in the spring semester of 2019.

To qualify, students must have an income under $45,000 dollars and take at least six credits.

Colleges interested in taking part in the program must apply by the end of August.

