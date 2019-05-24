Community & Events

NJ school gives a surprise hero's welcome for 2 veterans

MARLTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Two South Jersey veterans got a special surprise Friday.

Both men thought they were going to Van Zant Elementary school in Marlton to speak about their time in the service but little did they know, they were being honored for just that.

Jared Knouse and Jeremy Hreben arrived to find students and members of the community waiting outside.

The group gave them a hero's welcome, and thanked them for their service. -

"It was amazing, much more than expected. I thought we were just going to get up and come to Vanzant and talk to a room full of kids, and didn't expect anything.

It's pretty special to be honored in a way like this. You don't think people really appreciate what you've done, until days like this,"

The school hosts the annual event each year with the help of Operation Yellow Ribbon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsn.j. newseducationheroschoolveterans
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parts of I-76 in New Jersey closed for emergency repairs
Accuweather: Mainly Dry and Warm Memorial Day Weekend
Jersey Shore home catches fire just after residents arrive
Camden teen sentenced to prison for murdering another teen
Driver notorious for cutting people off in Durham charged in incident with bus
Gas prices rise heading into Memorial Day Weekend
Jersey Shore celebrates the start of Memorial Day weekend
Show More
Communities prepare for Memorial Day Weekend activities
Top Memorial Day sales we are shopping this weekend
Matt Pellman's Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Planner
College student falls to death while taking photo on cliff, police say
Wrongfully convicted man free after 21 years in prison
More TOP STORIES News