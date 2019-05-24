NJ school gives a surprise hero's welcome for 2 veterans

MARLTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Two South Jersey veterans got a special surprise Friday.Both men thought they were going to Van Zant Elementary school in Marlton to speak about their time in the service but little did they know, they were being honored for just that.Jared Knouse and Jeremy Hreben arrived to find students and members of the community waiting outside.The group gave them a hero's welcome, and thanked them for their service. -"It was amazing, much more than expected. I thought we were just going to get up and come to Vanzant and talk to a room full of kids, and didn't expect anything.It's pretty special to be honored in a way like this. You don't think people really appreciate what you've done, until days like this,"The school hosts the annual event each year with the help of Operation Yellow Ribbon.