New Jersey teen turns kids with special needs into superheroes one book at a time

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One New Jersey teenager is continuing her mission to raise awareness and funds for the special needs community despite the challenges the pandemic has thrown her way.
Trinity Jagdeo is the author of several children's books that feature kids with special needs as superheroes.
Inspired by her childhood friend, Alexus, the Vineland native started a non-profit called "From We Can't to We Can."
Plans for a fundraiser fashion show this month were canceled because of concerns over COVID-19.
Undeterred, the 19-year-old turned it into a virtual fundraiser where people can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win anything from a signed Corey Clement jersey to gift cards.
"We still wanted to show how important it is to us to highlight this community as they are an underrepresented community," said Jagdeo.
The winners will be announced on Facebook and Instagram live Wednesday, July 29 at 7 p.m.
