There is no age limit on being in love, that was the message at a senior living community in New Jersey Thursday.Brandywine Living at Pennington started the day off with a bachelor-bachelorette party.After that, five couples took part in a vow renewal ceremony.The occasion was extra special for one of the couples, as they celebrated their 70th anniversary.Following the ceremony there was an "Eat, Drink and Be Re-married reception."