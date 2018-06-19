PHILLY PROUD

Waterloo Playground in North Philadelphia to receive major upgrades

EMBED </>More Videos

North Philadelphia playground gets upgrade, courtesy of former Eagles player's charity: as seen on Action News at 10 p.m., June 18, 2018 (WPVI)

WEST KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
Former Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin joined community leaders at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new park in North Philadelphia.

This is the first phase of the construction project at Waterloo Playground in West Kensington.

Officials said construction will bring new basketball courts, pool renovations, stormwater interventions and a creative and natural play space for toddlers.

The project was made possible through Barwin's non-profict organization called "Make the World Better."
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newsplaygroundAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesPhilly Proud
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILLY PROUD
Philly school gets latest tech just in time for the school year
Kids were invited to "play in the streets" in Kensington
A bell honoring 911 victims heads to new home in NYC
A Unique baby caused "ooh's" & "ahh's" at St. Christopher's Hospital
Tell Us!
More Philly Proud
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Great weather, big thrills for 2018 Atlantic City airshow
Philly school gets latest tech just in time for the school year
Kids were invited to "play in the streets" in Kensington
A bell honoring 911 victims heads to new home in NYC
A Unique baby caused "ooh's" & "ahh's" at St. Christopher's Hospital
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Show More
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
More News