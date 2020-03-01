North Philadelphia street renamed after the "Lion of Zion"

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A road outside of Zion Baptist Church in North Philadelphia was renamed in honor of man known for his service to the community on Sunday.The 3600 block of Broad Street, between Venango and Butler, has been renamed after the late Reverend Doctor Leon H. Sullivan.Sullivan, who was known as the "Lion of Zion," inspired young people of color to dream big.He is also revered as a local civil rights icon.