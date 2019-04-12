New Northern Liberties 'Piazza Pod Park' to feature play area, al fresco dining

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new park just feet away from the Piazza in Northern Liberties will soon feature something for everyone.
The park located on Germantown Avenue at N. 2nd Street and owned by Post Brothers, will feature dining, art, civic space, kids and fitness components on 35,000 square feet of outdoor space.
"When we purchased The Piazza we realized we had this tremendous opportunity to not just revitalize this amazing complex, but to contribute on a larger level to the success of Northern Liberties," said Post Brothers CEO Mike Pestronk. "The Piazza is the very heart and soul of this ever-evolving neighborhood that continues to grow and expand at record pace. We are proud to present Northern Liberties with an exciting new community space. Post Brothers is thrilled to bring a renewed energy back to the area - and together light the spark for great things to come."
Also at the park is Bebot, the 33-foot-tall sculpture once displayed at the Burning Man festival in Nevada.
The Piazza Pod Park is set to open in May and will be open seven days a week, from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and until Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Dining options from many locally recognized restaurant operators at the opening will include:
- Dim Sum House's Lil Sum Sum, from Jackson Fu, operator of the spectacularly popular Dim Sum House and Jane G's in University City.
- Spread Bagelry, the beloved Philly-based Montreal-style bagel shop by Larry Rosenblum, representing his third new location coming this spring.
- French Toast Bites, by viral sensation Lokal Artisan Foods owner Charisse McGill who made her debut at the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market.
- Tiki Tacos, by the deep-rooted Owen Kamihara of the NoLibs stalwart El Camino.
- Mama Maria's Italian Ice, scandalously good locally made Italian ice by Nico Papanikolaou
- Empanada Box - Savory pastries influenced by different cultures plus elote, Mexican street corn, with brushed mayo, cheese and spices.
Officials say adult refreshments will be available from nearby Urban Village brewery, local distillery New Liberty Distillery, and more to be announced.
The pods vary in size and have windows like a food truck. All are equipped with heating, air conditioning and speaker systems.
