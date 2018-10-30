Officials: Accused mass murderer's anger fueled by Pa. Jewish organization

Officials say the accused mass murderer knew about an organization called HIAS and used it to fuel his rage.Robert Gregory Bowers was obsessed with the Jewish refugee settlement agency that many people had never heard of.With 18 affiliate offices, the headquarters for HIAS Pennsylvania is right here in Center City.Cathryn Miller-Wilson said, "We're horrified actually, completely horrified."The reaction from the executive director of HIAS Pennsylvania upon hearing about Robert Bowers vile social media rants about HIAS before shooting 11 people dead at the Pittsburgh synagogue."Here we are, here's a lone gunman who blames Jews for crazy things that are simply not true," said Miller-Wilson.Since its founding, HIAS Pennsylvania formerly known as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society has helped refugees from 116 countries who are fleeing violence or persecution. It is one of nine groups that contract with the state department to resettle them here in the U.S."There is not a single refugee who has been resettled in the U.S. who has committed a terrorist act or has been resettled with the intention to hurt the American people," said Miller-Wilson.Meanwhile, a Methacton High School senior in Eagleville horrified by the tragedy wanted to make a statement of change."I had this idea to create these necklaces that could be wearable in a wearable statement of change, so I ran with the idea," said Gracie Silverstein.She's having a company make the necklaces with the words, "stronger than hate" in Hebrew. She's charging $36 for each of them and giving the profits to HIAS."I read their mission and originally sympathize with what they were doing and thought it was a perfect connection in something that I could relate to," said Silverstein.She continued, "It was an instant hit on Facebook and had a ton of shares and I shared it to Instagram and it blew up from there."Miller-Wilson says they are gratified by all of the support they've been getting from around the world."And to see the engagement from a senior in high school on this level is so moving, and really, it's the kind of silver lining to a tragedy like this," she said.So far, Gracie Silverstein has had over 450 orders for the necklaces. She says people can order them through the close of business of Friday through the "Congregation Beth Or" Facebook page.After that she's putting the order in, and it will take about two weeks to complete and mail out the necklaces.------