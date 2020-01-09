Community & Events

Officials break ground on new home for fire and police in Collingswood, N.J.

COLLINGSWOOD, N..J. (WPVI) -- A new public safety facility is being built in Collingswood, Camden County.

Officials gathered Thursday morning to break ground, along the 400 block of Haddon Avenue.

The building will be home to both the police and fire departments.

Borough officials say this $10,000,000 dollar project will give first responders desperately needed upgrades,helping to improve response times.

It is expected to be completed early next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscollingswoodnew jersey newsphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead after serious crash involving school bus in Delaware
Police: Man barricaded in Frankford killed after shootout with SWAT
Video appears to show Ukrainian airline hit over Iran
Milestone Baby: First in area born by uterine transplant from deceased donor
Video shows suspect wanted for killing man near SUV
Joel Embiid out until further notice after suffering torn ligament in left hand
Bill Cosby asks Pennsylvania high court to review conviction
Show More
White sentenced to 2 years probation in Rittenhouse Square stabbing
Giant's $114M Pa. expansion: Philly fulfillment center, new stores
Eagles fire OC Mike Groh, WR coach Carson Walch
Center City shooting leads to high-speed chase, crash
Pa. State Police need help after skull found in mining pit
More TOP STORIES News