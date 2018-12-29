U.S. & WORLD

Officials gear up for New Year's Eve celebration in New York

Officials gear up for New Year's Eve celebration in New York.

NEW YORK CITY (WPVI) --
New York City is gearing up for its New Year's Eve celebration.

An estimated two million people are expected to gather in Times Square for the annual event.

Authorities say there are no credible threats directed at the event, but there will still be a massive security presence.

One new security measure will be the use of over-watch drones for surveillance.

Despite the rain in the forecast for Monday night, umbrellas won't be allowed in Times Square for the celebration.

