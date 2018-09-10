COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Old City Fest 2018

OLD CITY DISTRICT CELEBRATES ART AND DESIGN, FOOD AND FASHION, CREATIVITY AND CULTURE AT 5TH ANNUAL OLD CITY FEST ON SUNDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2018

Old City District presents the fifth annual Old City Fest on Sunday, October 7, 2018, from 11:00am to 6:00pm, along N. 3rd Street (from Market to Race) and Arch Street (from 2nd to 4th). Activities will include a festival stage with live music, runway fashion shows, a family fun zone, pop-up street performances and a wide array of food, beverages, art, craft and retail shopping, with 100+ Old City vendors participating. Admission is FREE, with food and drink pay-as-you-go.
Highlights include:

FOOD AND DRINK The lineup of Old City restaurants showcases the wide variety of styles and flavors while highlighting some of the best food and drinks.

INDEPENDENTS ROW Philadelphia Independents is sponsoring Independents Row, a special designated area featuring local makers including candle makers, ceramicists and jewelers. Meet the makers and peruse their handmade goods along 3rd Street in front of 35 N. 3rd Street.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCE Old City Fest will feature live performances on the main stage located at 4th and Arch Streets throughout the day. Plus, look out for other pop-up performances throughout the festival footprint!
FAMILY FUN ZONE The family fun zone will feature performances from the Give & Take Jugglers, Philadelphia Dance Academy, Music Monkey Jungle and many more. AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate, the historic division of Mars Wrigley Confectionary, will present the history and preparation of colonial chocolate at the Betsy Ross House. Stop by to experience chocolate the same way that 18th century chocolate maker, Mary Crathorne, did! Check in as special guests will be visiting throughout the day. You might recognize some of America's most famous neighbors!

GALLERIES AND ARTISTS Old City District is the city's hub for artists, makers, galleries and creative industries. Be sure to experience all of the arts and culture the neighborhood has to offer.

SHOPPING Around every corner of Old City find the city's latest fashions, gifts and home decor. Don't leave empty handed with top brands, up-and-coming designers and more
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsOld City Fest
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Countdown to first Miss America pageant without swimsuit competition
Miss America hopefuls show their shoes in Boardwalk parade
BMW Championship start delayed due to rain
6abc staffers celebrate significant milestones in their careers
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Lawyer for couple who raised cash for homeless man: indictment likely
Hurricane Florence gaining size, strength on way to East Coast
Flooding issues continue Monday at Jersey shore
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Lingering Showers
Upper Perkiomen HS closed for week due to mold
Philly Checkers worker accused of assault with hot oil identified
SEPTA puts spotlight on suicide prevention
Body pulled from Delaware River in Marcus Hook
Show More
Pa. prisons end lockdown, resume visits after dozens sickened
Police: 8-year-old girl missing from Logan found safe
Driver crashes into Wendy's building in Bustleton
Gas line explodes, causes massive fire in Beaver County
NAACP says SEPTA allegedly creating 'toxic environment' for employees
More News