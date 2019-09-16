Old City Fest 2019 - Art, Food, Culture & So Much More!

OLD CITY DISTRICT CELEBRATES ART, DESIGN, FASHION AND FOOD AT OLD CITY FEST SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13th FROM 11AM-6PM. HEAD TO OUR CITY'S MOST HISTORIC SQUARE MILE AT 3rd and ARCH FOR LIVE MUSIC, FASHION SHOWS, PERFORMANCES, KIDS' ACTIVITIES, AND A WIDE ARRAY OF FOOD, BEVERAGES, ART AND RETAIL SHOPPING, WITH OVER 100 LOCAL BUSINESSES PARTICIPATING. OLD CITY FEST IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. FOR MORE INFO, VISIT OLDCITYDISTRICT.ORG.
THIS YEAR'S SPECIAL EXHIBITS & PERFORMANCES:
INDEPENDENTS ROW
Sponsored by Philadelphia Independents, Independents Row is a specially designated area featuring local artisans and makers including candlemakers, ceramicists, jewelers and more. Meet the makers and peruse their handmade goods along 3rd Street in front of 35 N. 3rd Street.
STYLE EXHIBIT FASHION SHOW AND INTERACTIVE PHOTO SHOOT
Hair salon Barnet Fair will carefully curate a live fashion show, that highlight some of Old City's most renowned boutiques. Old City has some of the most unique shopping in the city, and it will take center stage at the festival! Barnet Fair will also provide hair and makeup, featuring the innovation and style the salon is known for. Along with the Fashion show we are happy to announce the addition of a live interactive photo shoot. Top photographers are invited to shoot the runways looks and take part in a live editorial photo shoot that will take place on the runway. Festival goers are also encouraged to come and have their photo taken on the runway with the Official style exhibit backdrop designed by Barnet Fair and Petit Jardin en Ville. This is a live interactive photo pop up you won't want to miss!
TEAM USA'S IMMERSIVE SOCIAL MEDIA EXPERIENCE
The Team USA Journey presented by OREO is a one-of-a-kind interactive social media experience that will be at Old City Fest. The vehicle - which is free and open to the public - features multiple social interactive elements, which capture the energy and excitement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 and will also feature several Team USA athletes. For more information about The Journey, visit TeamUSA.org/OREOforTeamUSA.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCE
Old City Fest will feature live performances on the main stage all day long! Plus, look out for other pop-up performances throughout the festival footprint.
The Impermanent Society of Philadelphia, an artist-run collective that promotes improvisational music and dance performance, has programmed a daylong concert of street performance. All performances to take place on the street in front of SUGARCUBE, 124 N. 3rd Street.
FAMILY FUN ZONE
The family fun zone will feature performances and special guests throughout the day, including the Give & Take Juggler's Funicular Circus. AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate, the historic division of Mars Wrigley Confectionery, will present the history and preparation of colonial chocolate at the Betsy Ross House. Stop by to experience chocolate the same way that 18th century chocolate maker, Mary Crathorne, did!