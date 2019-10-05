community journalist

'Old Lady Gaga' walks to stamp out Parkinson's

AUDUBON, Pennsylvania -- Sheila Plafker, 79, doesn't just live for the applause. She's proving that not even Parkinson's disease can stop "Old Lady Gaga."

Plafker is loved by her family, especially her grandchildren. From them, she gained the name "Gaga," a mispronunciation of "grandma." Although she cannot sing like the celebrity of the same name, "Old Lady Gaga" is proving she was born a star in her own way.

She held her own walk ahead of the official Stamp Out Parkinson's Walk happening at the Philadelphia Zoo on October 12 this year. Both events contribute to Parkinson's programs in the Philadelphia area.

To learn more, visit their site.

RELATED: Hometown hero celebrates 25 years of inspiring athletes

EMBED More News Videos

If you're from Upper Darby, you've probably been asked if you know Bobby Matthews. Community Journalist Matteo shares his story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalistparkinson's diseaseelderlyfundraiser
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
"Chunk" the groundhog goes viral
Kiss a pig for a great cause!
Overwatch Grand Finals in Philadelphia
Students help special needs teammate kick a goal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 New Jersey cities listed in 50 most miserable cities in America, report says
North Penn senior makes half-court shot at pep rally
Underage drinking sting at Main Line bar results in citations
Police: 'Felony Lane Gang' breaking into cars at West Goshen parks
4 homeless men attacked and killed in New York City
DA requests murder charges be dropped in Rittenhouse Square stabbing
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Cool
Show More
Woman arrested after deputies find 24 pipe bombs in her home
Students at 2 Philadelphia schools to be relocated due to asbestos
Fire damages multiple homes in Nicetown
Yorkie, left for dead, found in North Philadelphia trash can
Prosecutor: Still need "key piece" of info as Dulce search goes on
More TOP STORIES News