'Old Lady Gaga' walks to stamp out Parkinson's

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5559828" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

AUDUBON, Pennsylvania -- Sheila Plafker, 79, doesn't just live for the applause. She's proving that not even Parkinson's disease can stop "Old Lady Gaga."Plafker is loved by her family, especially her grandchildren. From them, she gained the name "Gaga," a mispronunciation of "grandma." Although she cannot sing like the celebrity of the same name, "Old Lady Gaga" is proving she was born a star in her own way.She held her own walk ahead of the official Stamp Out Parkinson's Walk happening at the Philadelphia Zoo on October 12 this year. Both events contribute to Parkinson's programs in the Philadelphia area.