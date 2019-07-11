Community & Events

Olympic Speed Climbing

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. (WPVI) -- Young Olympic hopefuls climbed to new heights Thursday as part of a competition in Montgomery County.

The Youth Climbing Sport and Speed National Championship was held at Reach Climbing and Fitness in Bridgeport.

More than 800 competitors took part in one of the largest climbing events in the country.

Some of the athletes have hopes of moving on to the world stage in Japan for the 2020 summer Olympics.
