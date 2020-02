Every Sunday afternoon in winter, the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center hosts a 90-minute, all-levels vinyasa flow surrounded by lush tropical plants in the greenhouse.The classes are the next chapter of the Greenhouse's winter oasis series, following the Getaway at the Greenhouse, a free winter tropical oasis to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.Sundays 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. - through March 29$15 for non-members; free with Fairmount Park Conservancy Membership100 N Horticultural Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19131