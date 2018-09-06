COMMUNITY & EVENTS

PA Conference for Women

Capital Health is the region's leader in providing progressive, quality patient care with significant investments in our exceptional physicians, nurses and staff, as well as advanced technology. Comprised of two hospitals (our Regional Medical Center in Trenton and Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell), our Hamilton outpatient facility, and various primary and specialty care practices across the region, Capital Health is a dynamic healthcare resource accredited by The Joint Commission.

A four-time Magnet-designated health system for nursing excellence, Capital Health serves as a Level II regional trauma center, comprehensive stroke center, regional perinatal center (including a Level III NICU), and emergency mental health screening center. We also offer the region's first and most experienced Pediatric Emergency Department and most recently, New Jersey's first Autism-Friendly Pediatric Emergency Department. Capital Health takes great pride in our innovative programs such as our Capital Institute for Neurosciences; nationally accredited Center for Comprehensive Breast Care; Center for Digestive Health; Marjorie G. Ernest Joint Replacement Center of Excellence; award-winning Cancer Center; and our Heart & Vascular Institute, which includes the region's first accredited Chest Pain Center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPA conference for women
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Camden officials unveil new & improved park
2 South Jersey colleges plan to merge
German culture takes over Northeast Philadelphia
Special day to celebrate 75th anniversary
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
Vanilla Ice on Dubai flight: "It was chaos"
Mom, stepdad of girl killed in Manayunk murder-suicide speak out
Brian Westbrook visits 6abc to give Eagles predictions
NFL Kickoff Experience: What you need to know
Cowboys' fan Jordan Spieth hears it from Eagles faithful
Show More
Eagles vs. Falcons: What you need to know
AccuWeather: Oppressive Heat and Humidity Today, Storms Tonight
Delaware lifeguard recovering after lightning strike
Truck dumps sand onto Schuylkill Expressway
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned after drinking
More News