Hundreds team up to paint special Philly mural

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- It's been over 100 years since the Philadelphia Foundation began uplifting our community. To kick off the next century, they're dedicating a mural painted by hundreds of city residents.
The painting is a partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia and is being lead by Philadelphia artist Ernel Martinez. People of all ages teamed up at Cherry Street Pier for one of many public paint days to contribute to the project.
The mural will be unveiled around 23rd and Market Streets in Center City, Philadelphia, on November 7, 2019.
To learn more about the Philadelphia Foundation or Mural Arts, visit their sites.
