Community & Events

Parade of Wreaths at Joint Base MaGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

It was a morning of solemn reflection as a community gathered at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to remember those who have died in service to our country.

New Jersey State Police and representatives from each branch of the military participated in Thursday's Parade of Wreaths.

Young students were given time to share what Memorial Day means to them.

The annual ceremony started in 1983, as a way to recognize the true meaning of the holiday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorth hanoverphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Accuweather Alert: Severe storms likely into the evening
NWS: Tornado landed in Bucks County Sunday night
Philly special education teacher charged with selling cocaine
Glenolden man allegedly linked to drug overdose death arrested
Murdered woman's family visits baby who was cut from her womb
Beef recalled nationwide due to E. coli concerns
Armed suspects steal car from Center City couple packing for trip
Show More
Monica Malpass signs off after 31 years at Action News
Students place flags on Veterans' graves to honor Memorial Day
From janitor to nursing school grad, all at the same school
House sinks into river as floodwaters rise in Oklahoma
Fla. man arrested after crashing beach wedding
More TOP STORIES News