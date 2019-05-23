Parade of Wreaths at Joint Base MaGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

It was a morning of solemn reflection as a community gathered at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to remember those who have died in service to our country.
New Jersey State Police and representatives from each branch of the military participated in Thursday's Parade of Wreaths.
Young students were given time to share what Memorial Day means to them.
The annual ceremony started in 1983, as a way to recognize the true meaning of the holiday.
