thon at penn state

Penn State senior brings THON to Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Penn State's 46-hour long dance marathon THON is underway.

One local senior is now on her feet dancing for the kids.

Makenize Tobin's family transformed the Aqua String Band Club House in Philadelphia's Bridesburg section for the event.

Tobin is a senior at Penn State, majoring in speech language pathology.

Like most things in the past year, THON is virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But there are still special guests.

Musician Quinn XCII performed for THON on Friday night. Duo Louis the Child will perform Saturday night.

THON raises money and awareness for childhood cancer, benefiting Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital.

You can tune into the livestream on THON's website at https://thon.org/livestream.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiapenn state universitython at penn state
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THON AT PENN STATE
Penn State's 2021 THON to be held virtually
THON raises more than $11M for pediatric cancer research
THON dances into night two at Penn State
THON Weekend 2020, February 21-23
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police chase carjacking suspect through streets of Philly
AccuWeather: Watch For Icy Patches This Morning
1 dead in Trenton multi-alarm fire
Massive turnout for 24-hour vaccination clinic at Liacouras Center
Carson Wentz pens farewell letter to City of Philadelphia
Investigation: Beware before you click to hire 
Indoor dining expansion easy for some, difficult for others in Philly
Show More
House Democrats unveil full $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
Adam Schefter breaks down Wentz & Pederson's strained relationship
Princess Eugenie, husband pick a name for baby son
Teens perform "Senior Serenades" for nursing home residents
Nonprofit helps teens 'squash beef' through conflict resolution workshop
More TOP STORIES News