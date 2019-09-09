Community & Events

Pennsylvania resident can now apply online for absentee ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) -- For the first time, Pennsylvanians who will not be able to vote in person this fall can can apply online for absentee ballots.

The new process to apply for an absentee ballot for the November 5th election online begins Monday, September 16th.

The deadline to apply this year on October 29th.

Voters will still have to mail or hand-deliver completed ballots to elections offices by 5 p.m. Friday, November 1st.

Governor Tom Wolf said the changes will make the absentee ballot application process faster and more accessible for thousands of voters.
