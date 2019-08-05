People with disabilities learn to ride the waves in Wildwood

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was an unforgettable day on the water for some surfers at the Jersey shore.Hundreds of volunteers came together in Wildwood Sunday to teach people with disabilities how to ride the waves.Jesse Billauer created the foundation "Life Rolls On" and the nationwide program known as "They Will Surf Again."A crash on the waves left him with a broken neck.Billauer says volunteers and sponsors from across the Philadelphia area were instrumental in organizing the massive event.