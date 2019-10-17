Community & Events

People's Light theater's Smart Caption Glasses

MALVERN, Pa. (WPVI) -- We got a first hand look at how technology is making a tremendous difference in Chester County for people with disabilities.

The People's Light theater is making Smart Caption Glasses available during performances.

They allow people who are deaf or experience hearing loss to view captions as the performance happens live in real time.

Every word and sound from the production is synchronized directly onto the lenses of the smart glasses.

It gives people with hearing disabilities an improved way to enjoy the theater.
