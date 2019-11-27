Community & Events

Performers rehearse ahead of the big 100th parade

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rehearsals for performers are well underway before the 100th 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

"It's going be a lifetime experience for her, and as well for me," said Lisa Huston, who flew in from Cedar Rapids, Iowa with her 16-year-old daughter, who is performing as a cheerleader in the parade with the Universal Cheerleaders Association.

"Today's the big day, rehearsals, rehearsals, rehearsals for every aspect of the show," said Todd Marcocci, the co-producer of the parade.

Marcocci helped direct the high school cheerleaders on the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps, as cameras set up at different angles to capture the cheerleader's moves.



"I'm very excited, I'm very happy," said Kevin McDonald, who said he'll be watching the parade tomorrow.

Many people jogged by to see the parade set-up before the big day.

"I'm going to be bringing my nephew and my niece," said Terrell Graham, who ran by the art museum Wednesday morning.

There was a slight breeze in the air Wednesday, however wind gusts are expected to ramp up Thursday.



"We'll put a jacket on," said Graham.

Performers will be practicing all day Wednesday, so Eakins Oval will be closed between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for street rehearsals until 3p.m., and then that section will open back up for rush hour traffic.

It will close again at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and stay closed until the end of the parade Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaparade6abc thanksgiving day paradethanksgiving
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
Police: Man shoots self, 9-year-old son while cleaning gun
Man shot point-blank after visiting with his mother
Sneak Peek: Look inside the first new Toys 'R' Us in NJ
AAA: More than 55 million travelers on the move this Thanksgiving
Motorcyclist ejected from bike on I-95 ramp, falls to street below
Show More
AccuWeather: More Clouds Today, Windy Thanksgiving
Jimmy Carter out of hospital after treatment for brain bleed
'Don't touch the black stuff' Debris floating hours after blast
Can marijuana help with weight loss?
Melania Trump booed by teens at Baltimore school
More TOP STORIES News