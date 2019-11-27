Performers rehearse ahead of the big 100th parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rehearsals for performers are well underway before the 100th 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday."It's going be a lifetime experience for her, and as well for me," said Lisa Huston, who flew in from Cedar Rapids, Iowa with her 16-year-old daughter, who is performing as a cheerleader in the parade with the Universal Cheerleaders Association."Today's the big day, rehearsals, rehearsals, rehearsals for every aspect of the show," said Todd Marcocci, the co-producer of the parade.Marcocci helped direct the high school cheerleaders on the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps, as cameras set up at different angles to capture the cheerleader's moves."I'm very excited, I'm very happy," said Kevin McDonald, who said he'll be watching the parade tomorrow.Many people jogged by to see the parade set-up before the big day."I'm going to be bringing my nephew and my niece," said Terrell Graham, who ran by the art museum Wednesday morning.There was a slight breeze in the air Wednesday, however wind gusts are expected to ramp up Thursday."We'll put a jacket on," said Graham.Performers will be practicing all day Wednesday, so Eakins Oval will be closed between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for street rehearsals until 3p.m., and then that section will open back up for rush hour traffic.It will close again at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and stay closed until the end of the parade Thursday.