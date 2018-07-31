Pets and their owners celebrate a law to combat animal cruelty

A Montgomery County lawmaker welcomed families and their beloved pets to celebrate a law combating animal cruelty.State Representative Todd Stephens held "Libre" in his arms after he spoke to the crowd at Horsham Dog Park Tuesday.The legislation named after this dog, named "Libre's Law," went into effect in June 2017.The law breaks down cruelty to animals into three categories based on the severity of neglect.Libre was once emaciated, but was rescued on a Lancaster County farm and given a second chance at life.