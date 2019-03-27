WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Children and their families celebrated the Phillies home opener with the Phanatic himself at Nemours A.I. duPont Hospital for Children!
Now recovering from surgery on both legs, 11-year-old Daniel Scharff got to practice his skills before throwing the first pitch at tomorrow's game.
Former Phillies All-Star Mickey Morandini was there to cheer on the children and present Daniel with a custom jersey!
6abc was there to see all the fun in full swing!
Phanatic parties with children at Delaware Hospital
