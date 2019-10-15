The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is hosting its annual fundraising gala Pheast on Thursday, Oct. 17th.
It takes place at the PHS Pop-up Garden on South Street. More than 150 guests are expected to attend with food being served from the culinary team behind Triangle Tavern and Cantina Los Caballitos.
The space will be decorated like a moonlight garden to provide an intimate setting amongst the manicured grounds. All the proceeds from the evening benefit the work PHS does in the Philadelphia community including public gardens, tree plantings, cleaning and greening vacant lots and a residential storm water management program. Their work touches more than 250 neighborhoods in the area.
PHeaSt | Facebook | Instagram
Thursday, October 17, 2019
6:30-10 p.m.
PHS Pop Up Garden at South Street
1438 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Sponsored Content
Pheast 2019 features food and drink outdoors and all for a good cause
Sponsored Content
More Videos