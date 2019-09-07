WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- The sweat dripping from everyone's face is proof that Frankie's spirit is still alive.
Francis James Felicioni of West Chester lost his fight with addiction in 2018 at the age of 26. A car accident 10 years prior resulted in multiple surgeries that first prescribed opiates for pain relief.
His family created "The Phightin' Frankie Foundation," which benefits locals in recovery by funding their admittance to recovery houses.
The organization has raised money in the past with a visit to the Phillies game that drew an audience of over 600 for Frankie. Today, they had their first charity boot camp.
West Goshen Fit Body Bootcamp hosted the event as one of several ways to give back to their community.
To learn more about the foundation, visit their site.
Phightin' addiction in memory of West Chester man
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More