Philadelphia accent ranked one of the sexiest in America

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Where can you find the sexiest accent in America?

Boston, New York City, Dallas, or maybe a little closer to home?

While we did not nab the top spot--that went to Texas--Philadelphia earned the 8th spot out of 50.

"One of the world's most unique dialects is in the Delaware Valley - the infamous Philly talk. The words "fight" and "bike" sound more like "foit" and "boik," while "very" becomes "vurry". It's a thick accent, but hey, if it's good enough for Will Smith...," says Big Seven Travel who ranked the sexiest states.

Boston and New York landed in spots 2 and 3.

New Jersey and Long Island came in last at 49 and 50 respectively.
