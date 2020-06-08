Community & Events

Philadelphia Parking Authority begins enforcing metered parking in Center City, University City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Beginning Monday, the Philadelphia Parking Authority will once again be enforcing metered parking regulations.



Drivers will now be required to pay for parking at all meters and kiosks in Center City and University City.

It's part of a phased approach to resuming enforcement of meters and residential time limits city-wide, which will begin June 22.

For the past 12 weeks, the PPA focused only on safety violations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiacommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11 new Pa. COVID-19 cases traced to Jersey shore gatherings
ShopRite reopens after being looted for 15 hours
SEPTA now requiring riders to wear masks
Temple responds after video shows Philly staff inspector hit student
Protest held outside commissioner's home after 'Black Lives Matter' comments
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Warmer on Tuesday
Bride, groom join Philly protesters after wedding ceremony
Show More
Person shot after man drove vehicle into Seattle protesters, police say
Romney becomes first Republican senator to march in protest
Some Philly businesses defy outdoor dining restrictions
College students take peaceful protest to Philly suburbs
Frank Rizzo mural painted over in South Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News