Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale sing 'Joy to the World' at City Hall

Get in the holiday spirit with a stirring rendition of Christmas Carol favorite "Joy to the World", performed by the 100-member youth Philadelphia Boys Choir and Choral.
The performance took place outside Philadelphia's City Hall during the Dec. 5 6abc Philadelphia Celebrates the Holiday Special.
The iconic group has been hailed as a musical treasure and often referred to as America's Ambassadors of Song.
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia Celebrates the Holiday Special, presented by Rothman Orthopedics, anytime right here: here
