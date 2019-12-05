Community & Events

Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale sing 'Joy to the World' at City Hall

Get in the holiday spirit with a stirring rendition of Christmas Carol favorite "Joy to the World", performed by the 100-member youth Philadelphia Boys Choir and Choral.

The performance took place outside Philadelphia's City Hall during the Dec. 5 6abc Philadelphia Celebrates the Holiday Special.

The iconic group has been hailed as a musical treasure and often referred to as America's Ambassadors of Song.

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia Celebrates the Holiday Special, presented by Rothman Orthopedics, anytime right here: here
