Philadelphia celebrates 4 billion dollar deal to build Osprey's

The contract awarded to Bell Boeing on June 29th covers a total of 58 V-22 tilt-rotors (WPVI)

RIDLEY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Boeing Philadelphia is celebrating a 4 billion dollar deal to build Osprey's.

The contract awarded to Bell Boeing on June 29th covers a total of 58 V-22 tilt-rotors.

They will be used by the United States Navy, Marines, and Air Force, and the government of Japan.

Some of the work will be performed here at Boeing's Ridley Township site.

This work will provide Boeing Philadelphia production stability through at least 2024.

"It's a great place to work with great people and great goals for the future. The pride in what we do here is unmatched"

Lieutenant General Steven Rudder, the Deputy Commandant for Aviation with the United States Marine Corps spoke to Boeing workers Monday.
