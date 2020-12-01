Philadelphia Celebrates the Holidays

Carols will be sung by some of the area's top performers as we kick off the holiday season. And we will take you around the town for some of the top holiday destinations for shopping, light shows and entertainment.
Visit Philadelphia Holiday tree shines at City Hall
The Visit Philadelphia Holiday Tree is a 60-year-old white fir standing 50 feet tall. It is adorned with more than 5,000 linear feet of lights and more than a dozen handcrafted ornaments. Two new Black Lives Matter ornaments have been added to the tree this year signifying the city's belief in social justice. The tree-topper is a 130-pound Liberty Bell. The base was created by artist David Korins, known for his work as set designer of Hamilton.
Visit Philadelphia Holiday Tree
North Plaza of City Hall
See the tree live on 6abc.com: The Philadelphia Holiday Tree live feed.
Dilworth Plaza transformed into a winter wonderland
Once again Dilworth Park at City Hall has been transformed into a winter wonderland for the season. The Rothman Orthopedics Ice Rink is back for another season of outdoor exercise and fun. They have pandemic protocols this year to reserve ice time and contact-less arrival procedures to keep it safe. The Rothman Cabin is open serving delicious dishes and drinks to enjoy outside. And the Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn has been reimagined with extra spacing to maintain safe social distancing.
Winter at Dilworth Park | Facebook | Instagram
1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Center City markets return with gift ideas to check off your list
Two Center City markets return with unique gifts for your holiday lists. The Christmas Village has transformed Love Park into a German Village for shopping and eating. There is a range of vendors from around the world offering ideas for holiday gifting. The Made in Philly Market is at Dilworth Plaza with a number of Philly-centric makers offering their locally-made products. Both markets spread out their vendors to create a safe space for shoppers.
Made in Philly Market | Facebook | Instagram
Dilworth Park at the West Side of City Hall Philadelphia
Holiday light shows brighten the city
The 2020 holiday season is as bright as it's ever been with holiday shows around the region spreading cheer like they do every year. The annual Macy's light show accompanied by the Wanamaker Organ has gone virtual for guests to experience from the comforts of their home. A new light experience, Winter on Broad, has taken over the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. Deck the Halls is once again lighting up the west-facing wall of City Hall at Dilworth Park. And Franklin Square's ode to Ben Franklin will once again light up the park.
Macy's Christmas Light Show | Facebook | Instagram
Winter on Broad Street | Facebook | Instagram
3601 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148
Franklin Square | Facebook | Instagram
6th & Race Streets, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106
Deck the Hall Holiday Lights
Located at Dilworth Park at the West Side of City Hall Philadelphia. Watch it live on 6abc.com at the Holiday lights live feed and see more information on the lights at Center City Phila.
Musical performances
Kathy Sledge
- "My Favorite Things"
- The Christmas Waltz"
Jessy Kyle
"Christmas Song"
Jessy Kyle | Facebook | Instagram
Julian King
"Hallelujah"
Julian King | Facebook | Instagram