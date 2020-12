Philadelphia Celebrates the Holidays

Musical performances

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rick Williams and Cecily Tynan spread holiday cheer at City Hall for the ceremonial lighting of Philadelphia's Holiday Tree.Carols will be sung by some of the area's top performers as we kick off the holiday season. And we will take you around the town for some of the top holiday destinations for shopping, light shows and entertainment.The Visit Philadelphia Holiday Tree is a 60-year-old white fir standing 50 feet tall. It is adorned with more than 5,000 linear feet of lights and more than a dozen handcrafted ornaments. Two new Black Lives Matter ornaments have been added to the tree this year signifying the city's belief in social justice. The tree-topper is a 130-pound Liberty Bell. The base was created by artist David Korins, known for his work as set designer of Hamilton.North Plaza of City HallSee the tree live on 6abc.com: The Philadelphia Holiday Tree live feed Once again Dilworth Park at City Hall has been transformed into a winter wonderland for the season. The Rothman Orthopedics Ice Rink is back for another season of outdoor exercise and fun. They have pandemic protocols this year to reserve ice time and contact-less arrival procedures to keep it safe. The Rothman Cabin is open serving delicious dishes and drinks to enjoy outside. And the Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn has been reimagined with extra spacing to maintain safe social distancing.1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107Two Center City markets return with unique gifts for your holiday lists. The Christmas Village has transformed Love Park into a German Village for shopping and eating. There is a range of vendors from around the world offering ideas for holiday gifting. The Made in Philly Market is at Dilworth Plaza with a number of Philly-centric makers offering their locally-made products. Both markets spread out their vendors to create a safe space for shoppers.Dilworth Park at the West Side of City Hall PhiladelphiaThe 2020 holiday season is as bright as it's ever been with holiday shows around the region spreading cheer like they do every year. The annual Macy's light show accompanied by the Wanamaker Organ has gone virtual for guests to experience from the comforts of their home. A new light experience, Winter on Broad, has taken over the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. Deck the Halls is once again lighting up the west-facing wall of City Hall at Dilworth Park. And Franklin Square's ode to Ben Franklin will once again light up the park.3601 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 191486th & Race Streets, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106Located at Dilworth Park at the West Side of City Hall Philadelphia. Watch it live on 6abc.com at the Holiday lights live feed and see more information on the lights at Center City Phila