gun buyback

Philly hosts gun buyback initiative for $100 ShopRite certificate

By and Rebeccah Hendrickson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The '2021 No Gun Campaign' kicked off Saturday. It is a year-long effort to get illegal firearms off the streets of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia collected a record 224 guns where neighbors were able to exchange firearms for ShopRite gift cards.

SEE ALSO: Homicides, shootings in Philadelphia already surpassing last year's record pace
EMBED More News Videos

Twenty-one days into the new year and already Philadelphia is ahead of last year's record pace in homicides and shootings.



Homicides in the city are currently up 10% and shootings are up 37% from this time last year.

Individuals turned in their working handguns or semi-automatic firearms. No questions asked.

"I didn't want to take that chance," said resident Bessie Wilson.

Wilson says she had a gun in the back of her closet for 15 years.

After hearing about a 9-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed by a family member Wednesday, she wanted her gun out of the house.
EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police have charged the father of a 9-year-old girl who was shot and killed inside a home on Wednesday.



"I don't want my grandkids to come in playing one day, you know, it's put away in a closet, back of the closet, but children get into everything," Wilson said.

Hundreds of people in Philadelphia did the same, turning their guns into police stationed at the Yesha Ministries and the Greater Exodus Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

"There's a difference between just asking folks to come and turn in guns, which we had done last year in our efforts, but when you have an incentive, it shows that it works," said Bilal Qayyum, the president of Father's Day Rally Committee, one of the organizers.

The non-profit Greenfield Foundation raised $10,000 to buy the gift cards.

"Now they're able to go grocery shopping. They're able to put food on the table. And we know right now, through COVID, people are struggling, so it's going a long way," said Councilwoman Cindy Bass.

Leaders called it an all hands on deck moment to fight violence. There were nearly 500 homicides in 2020, a 30-year high. Already, the first few weeks of 2021 are outpacing that.

"If you look at the statistics, a lot of these guns that are confiscated after the commission of a crime are actually apart of robberies," said City Council President Darrell Clarke. "People are breaking into homes and stealing these guns, and these guns end up committing a crime."

So many people turned in guns Saturday that the city ran out of gift cards.

A city council spokesman says anyone who didn't get one will in the next few days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaillegal firearmgun violenceshootinggun buybackguns
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN BUYBACK
South Philly church holds gun buyback program
The San Francisco youth organization working to save lives
Gun buyback to be held in Willingboro, New Jersey
Fun day brings Brewerytown community together despite gun violence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead in shooting during NJ house party
Philly Highway Patrol Officer injured in motorcycle crash
Veterans line up for vaccine in Philly; Delaware dentists answer the call
AccuWeather: Clear and cold overnight.
2 injured in Bristol Twp. fire that started near a space heater
Pa. state rep mocks Rachel Levine on Facebook then apologizes
NJ man loses $80K in life savings after routine bank transfer
Show More
Godiva Chocolates to close all North American stores due to pandemic
Bernie Sanders turns mittens meme into sweatshirt for charity
Biden orders review of domestic violent extremism threat
Alleged Capitol rioter accused of threatening to 'assassinate' AOC
FDA approves syringes to extract an extra dose from COVID vaccine vials
More TOP STORIES News