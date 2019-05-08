Community & Events

Philadelphia Culture Pass

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Academy of Music hosted a special chamber performance in celebration of an exciting new initiative.

Penn Medicine and Drexel University announced "Philadelphia Culture Pass" Wednesday in Center City.

The new program is designed to support vital arts and cultural institutions in the city, while attracting talent to the area.

Some of the initial partners include The Philadelphia Orchestra, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and the Kimmel Center.
