Philadelphia firefighter Michael Bernstein laid to rest Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A beloved firefighter who died while on duty will be laid to rest Tuesday.
Michael Bernstein was a 22 year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department.
Bernstein died last Wednesday while on duty
A viewing was held Monday night at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home in Northeast Philadelphia.
His funeral and burial will be held Tuesday, after a procession from Engine 22 at Academy and Comly roads.
