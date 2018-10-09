COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Philadelphia firefighter of the year named

Philadelphia firefighter of the year named. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on October 9, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Fire Department Historical Corporation has named its firefighter of the year.

Firefighter Jason Marcinkiewicz was honored at the Fireman's Hall Museum in Spring Garden for his response to a fire back on June 8th.

Officials say he was on his way to work when he saw the fire in the city's Port Richmond section and two women about to jump from a window.

Marcinkiewicz stopped them from the dangerous jump.

When a firetruck arrived, officials say he climbed a ladder up to the third floor and helped carry the two women down.

There were no injuries were reported.

