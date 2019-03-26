Community & Events

Philadelphia firefighter Michael Bernstein to be laid to rest Tuesday

Philadelphia firefighter Michael Bernstein laid to rest Tuesday: Tamala Edwards reports on Action News at 4 a.m., March 26, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A beloved firefighter who died while on duty will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Michael Bernstein was a 22 year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Bernstein died last Wednesday while on duty

A viewing was held Monday night at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home in Northeast Philadelphia.

His funeral and burial will be held Tuesday, after a procession from Engine 22 at Academy and Comly roads.
