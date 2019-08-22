SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Housing Authority helped members of the community get their hands on valuable resources Thursday.
The fair at the West Park Apartments in Southwest Philadelphia was open to public housing residents and other neighbors.
Representatives from 20 local agencies offered advice on employment opportunities, health screenings, and much more.
And of course, volunteers were serving up water ice to keep everyone cool.
Philadelphia Housing Authority Resource Fair
