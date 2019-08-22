Community & Events

Philadelphia Housing Authority Resource Fair

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Housing Authority helped members of the community get their hands on valuable resources Thursday.

The fair at the West Park Apartments in Southwest Philadelphia was open to public housing residents and other neighbors.

Representatives from 20 local agencies offered advice on employment opportunities, health screenings, and much more.

And of course, volunteers were serving up water ice to keep everyone cool.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssouthwest philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for teen suspect, 7 others after sisters stabbed
Man accused of burning, suffocating girl, 2, in NJ
Large plume of smoke rises from fire in SW Philly
Woman, 45, shot in head in West Philadelphia
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home
Man killed in industrial accident in Reading
Show More
Man charged in death of co-worker killed during lunch break
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid today, spotty severe storms
Off-road vehicles destroy 400 trees planted by teens
Ex-Penn prof who killed wife reaches settlement with estate
Google: Thousands passwords still used after data breach
More TOP STORIES News