Philadelphia Museum of Art reopens with restrictions in place following nearly six months of closure

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Museum of Art reopened its doors to guests Sunday after being closed for nearly six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.Visiting hours began at 10 a.m. Sunday to an awaiting line outside.The museum unofficially opened three days ago, only allowing members inside.There are several protections in place, to help curb the spread of COVID-19: all guests must wear masks, temperature checks are given upon entry, hand sanitizer is placed throughout the building and social distancing will be enforced.Guests will also be limited, so the museum is encouraging patrons to buy tickets online, as there will only be a limited number available each day.The coat room is also closed, so be sure to only bring what you can carry through the museum.We caught up with a mother and daughter this morning who traveled from Alexandria Virginia just for the museums re-opening"As long as everybody is wearing masks, and we're going to keep the distance," said Sheila Calibuso. "We want to enjoy the museum, but we also want to live. I mean COVID-19 is very serious."For opening day, the price of admission is pay what you wish.All entrance to the museum is restricted to the North Entrance on Kelly Drive.