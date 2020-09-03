community journalist

Philadelphia Museum of Art to re-open as beacon of light after six months in the dark

By Matteo Iadonisi
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- It's a must-see for tourists and a respite from the bustling city for locals, but for the last six months, The Philadelphia Museum of Art had its doors locked by COVID-19.

Starting this Sunday, September 6, it will open to the public for the first time since March.

"Ultimately, there is this love for this place, this city, this symbol of culture here," said Jessica Sharpe, Director of Visitor Operations and Membership. "To have it go dark for as long as we've had to do because of the pandemic has been really, really challenging."

The museum ushered in phase one of re-opening by introducing its staff to new safety protocols earlier in July. The second phase began today, as members with the museum had the chance to visit for the first time in months. This phase will continue into the weekend, as public entry is permitted on Sunday and the following Monday holiday, Labor Day.

As it will be the first Sunday of the month, the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be offering a "pay what you wish" policy. That policy also pops up every Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7:30pm, encouraging people of all economic circumstances to appreciate the museum. Apart from these special hours, admission will continue to be $25 for adults and free for ages 18 and under.

From Contemporary Abstraction to Minimalist and Monochrome, the museum holds exciting discoveries for all ages.

"There's no reason why people shouldn't be lining up to get back in," said Yuri Sirko, a Philadelphia resident who has been patronizing the museum for 60 years. "We've got to open up. We've got to get back to life. This is a good start."

He was one of the dozens of guests who tiptoed throughout the decorated halls of the museum, all while wearing masks and keeping socially distant.

Marc Snitzer from Philadelphia was also in attendance. "We have sort of just been itching for some kind of normal thing to do," he said. "It's nice to just hear, y'know, the pitter-patter of other museum-goers in the galleries and to do things that you know used to feel good."

He and others carried themselves with a serene silence that screamed with wonder and awe.

"I'm a museum junkie," said Judy Wellington from Philadelphia. "Even though you might not talk to the person next to you, you are aware that you have similar interests. I think that helps especially at this time."

The museum will continue to enforce safety measures such as mask-wearing, temperature checks, limited capacity and social distancing for the foreseeable future. After the holiday weekend, it will return to a Wednesday through Sunday schedule.

Admission will only be granted at the North Entrance, which is adjacent to Kelly Drive and just a few paces away from the parking garage.

For hours of operation and more information, visit their website.

RELATED: 300-year-old Northeast Philadelphia home restored to preserve its revolutionary history

EMBED More News Videos

"Without history, we don't have any future. So I'd purchase it at any price." Andy V. Cohen used his own personal time and money to restore a Philly landmark.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiacommunity journalistartmuseum exhibitarts & culturephiladelphia museum of art
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Service dog training program seeks volunteers in Philly area
Philly's 11-year-old entrepreneur starts car cleaning business
South Jersey man turns garage into free food pantry for anyone in need
Paoli mom's "I Appreciate You" stickers spread kindness across community, country
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Tornado Watch for entire Philly region
Police identify two 17-year-olds killed in quadruple shooting
Temple University to go virtual for rest of fall semester
Dr. Anthony Fauci said this is 'the worst thing you can do'
After young mom killed in hit-and-run, community calls for change
Protesters demanding halt to evictions arrested outside City Hall
Dump truck involved in fiery crash on I-295 in NJ
Show More
'Jeopardy!' announces season premiere date, new role for Jennings
Biden, in Kenosha, hails fight for racial progress
A new $300 federal jobless benefit? Not likely for some
Wolf relaxes restrictions on fans in stands at school sports
Crews find body of 4-year-old boy swept away in NC flash flood
More TOP STORIES News