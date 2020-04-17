Philadelphia music students sing Disney medley as message of hope

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three amazing voices, an upbeat Disney medley, juniors from the High School of Creative and Performing Arts have mastered performing while social distancing. On Friday, they took the virtual stage to send a special message."If there's any performance piece we could have used this is definitely the one that's very appropriate for the time," Kayla Harris said."I hope for other people it also gives them hope," Kered Jennings said."It means a lot to be able to sing and uplift each other because during COVID-19 it's really easy to get discouraged and depressed," Aubria Walker said.Kayla, Aubria and Kered have been practicing this Disney medley virtually for two weeks.Friday's are the usual performance day, usually for a grade. But they've done this on their own before officially learning resumes, just because they wanted to."They said we have a Disney medley, what better feelings and lighthearted themes can you think of other than Disney," said Lauren Thomas-Moyer, who coaches the group.These talented teens hope their voices resonate hopefulness during a difficult time due to COVID-19."I hope a smile just comes over their face and they just feel like wow it isn't so bad," Aubria Walker said.