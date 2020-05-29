Philadelphia parking authority to enforce parking regulations again June 8

PARKING ALERT: Beginning Monday, June 8th, we will resume enforcement of parking meters within Center City and University City. Customers are highly encouraged to download PPA’s mobile payment app, meterUP, as a #ContactFreeParking option. More details: https://t.co/mx6BowzlZe pic.twitter.com/BLLVtzps5n— The PPA (@PhilaParking) May 29, 2020
Drivers will be required to pay for parking at all meters and kiosks in Center City and University City on that day.
It's part of a phased approach to resuming enforcement of meters and residential time limits city-wide, which will begin June 22.
For the past 11 weeks, the PPA focused only on safety violations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.