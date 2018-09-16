Philadelphia police officer raises money for Philadelphia School District

A Philadelphia police officer has gone above and beyond the call of duty once again for a cause that's near and dear to his heart.Officer Sammy Sanchez held his fifth annual "Bowling for iPads" at Thunderbird Lanes on Holme Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.Sanchez tells Action News that he began this endeavor to help equip schools in the city with iPads to help students with autism.His own son is autistic, and he knows first hand how the technology can help.Sanchez says this is the second year in a row that the event was sold out.At least $17,000 was raised.Every dollar will be donated to the Philadelphia School District for autistic supported classrooms.------