Philadelphia police take part in Coffee With a Cop.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police put down their badges and picked up the coffee as part of on ongoing program Coffee With a Cop.It was a morning filled with coffee, donuts, and conversation in South Philadelphia.Coffee With a Cop is a chance for officers to listen to the community face-to-face, in a non-emergent situation.The goal is to build trust between law enforcement and the community it serves.This event was hosted by Philadelphia's 19th Police District Advisory Council