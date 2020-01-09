Community & Events

Philadelphia police take part in Coffee With a Cop.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police put down their badges and picked up the coffee as part of on ongoing program Coffee With a Cop.

It was a morning filled with coffee, donuts, and conversation in South Philadelphia.

Coffee With a Cop is a chance for officers to listen to the community face-to-face, in a non-emergent situation.

The goal is to build trust between law enforcement and the community it serves.

This event was hosted by Philadelphia's 19th Police District Advisory Council
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssouth philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphiladelphia policephilly proudcoffee
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead after serious crash involving school bus in Delaware
Police: Man barricaded in Frankford killed after shootout with SWAT
Video appears to show Ukrainian airline hit over Iran
Milestone Baby: First in area born by uterine transplant from deceased donor
Video shows suspect wanted for killing man near SUV
Embiid out indefinitely after suffering torn ligament in hand
Bill Cosby asks Pennsylvania high court to review conviction
Show More
White sentenced to 2 years probation in Rittenhouse Square stabbing
Giant's $114M Pa. expansion: Philly fulfillment center, new stores
Eagles fire OC Mike Groh, WR coach Carson Walch
Center City shooting leads to high-speed chase, crash
Pa. State Police need help after skull found in mining pit
More TOP STORIES News