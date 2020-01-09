PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police put down their badges and picked up the coffee as part of on ongoing program Coffee With a Cop.
It was a morning filled with coffee, donuts, and conversation in South Philadelphia.
Coffee With a Cop is a chance for officers to listen to the community face-to-face, in a non-emergent situation.
The goal is to build trust between law enforcement and the community it serves.
This event was hosted by Philadelphia's 19th Police District Advisory Council
Philadelphia police take part in Coffee With a Cop.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News