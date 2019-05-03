Philadelphia prepares for the Broad Street Run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 40th annual Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run kicks off Sunday morning.The race starts at Broad Street and Somerton Avenue in Olney and ends ten miles later, at the Navy yard in South Philadephia.That means you should expect traffic delays, and barricades.For local businesses, the Broad Street Run is a chance to capitalize on the incoming crowds.The staff at Philly Pretzel Factory on Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue is preparing for quite the crowd."We'll be in here probably 3 o' clock on the morning getting ready for everything," said manager, Christopher deGirolamo.Both spectators and race runners will likely work up an appetite just in time for brunch. Devil's Den in South Philadelphia has set up a brunch special just for them."Come by, bring your race bib, and get 10% off of your check. We do mimosas and drink specials during the race too," said restaurant manager Kris Hagan.But before the medal ceremony and feelings of accomplishment, at the Navy yard, crews are working in high gear to make the 40th Broad Street Run a success.Chris Tatreau has been with Broad Street Run since the beginning, when the Parks Department created the ten-mile race in 1979."First year we had 1,500 runners, it cost $1.50 to sign up," said Tatreau.A lot has changed since then - namely the size.45,000 people will take to the race route with tens of thousands of spectators lining Broad Street to support them.