Philly begins ringing in 2020 with early fireworks over the Delaware River

It began at 6 pm. Tuesday with a firework show over the Delaware River. The family-friendly event was held to give the little ones a taste of the New Year's Eve celebrations!
Another show will be held at midnight.
From the kitchen to the ballroom, preparations are underway at Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
"We have been working tirelessly for about a week with our event team and decorators to completely transform the room into Alice's night in wonderland," said Emily Dones of Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
The entrance to the whimsical party is the rabbit hole that leads you to the Mad Hatter's tea party, plus a table fit for the queen of hearts.
"Every spot in the place is definitely an instagramable moment," said Dones.
The Crystal Tea Room in the Wannamaker Building is expecting about 1,600 people to ring in 2020, and the stage is set for a formal New Years Eve affair.
"We've even had people calling asking, 'What should I wear to this event tonight?' We're saying, 'Deck yourselves out! It's the end of the decade, it's going to be 2020 so let's celebrate it big!'" said Kara Maralucci of Finley Catering.
And for those who aren't feeling fancy, you can always have a sleepover on the USS New Jersey.
The annual New Years Eve overnight draws dozens of families for a unique evening, and a spectacular view of the fireworks on deck.
"We bring our guests to the 05 deck. It's a few decks above the main deck. And they'll get an amazing view of the fireworks at midnight tonight," said Jack Willard of Battleship New Jersey.
Many families took advantage of the 6 p.m. fireworks show at Penns Landing, and then the next round of fireworks is set to go off when the clock strikes midnight.
For more information about the celebrations in the city, check out VisitPhilly.com