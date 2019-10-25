music

Philadelphia teacher creates event to showcase student voices 

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Young students in the Mantua section of Philadelphia turned their school into a concert hall on Friday.

Children from Belmont Charter School had the chance to show off their talent, and voices, as part of a special showcase.

When Jacqueline Pochadt began teaching music at Belmont Charter School, in Mantua, she noticed something was missing.

"The needed love," said Pochadt.

That's when she decided to create an opportunity for the students to use their voices, literally.

"We brought this in as an opportunity to use your voice. That's why we don't call it Belmont choir. We call it Belmont Voices because not every kid sings. We have hip-hop here we have vocalists here," she said.

The event started as a curriculum change in the classroom.

But after a positive response from students, teachers decided to transform the after-school program into a full-fledged production.

"I've seen it change kids," Pochadt said.

The kids say it's important for people to see something positive happening at their school.

"So they can know we are positive," said third-grader Alayah Johnson. "And we know how to sing and stuff."

More than a hundred children in first through 7th grade perform and work behind the scenes, to make the production a success.
